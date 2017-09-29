Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Drain cover blow-out prompts track safety check at Malaysian Grand Prix

Friday September 29, 2017
05:32 PM GMT+8

Tools

Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen drives during the Malaysia Grand Prix 2017 practice in Sepang, Malaysia September 29, 2017. — Reuters picFerrari’s Kimi Raikkonen drives during the Malaysia Grand Prix 2017 practice in Sepang, Malaysia September 29, 2017. — Reuters picSEPANG, Sept 29 — Formula One officials launched an inspection of every drain cover at the Sepang circuit today after Romain Grosjean suffered a frightening tyre explosion during Malaysian Grand Prix practice.

A drain grille, which should have been welded down securely, popped up at a kerb on turn nine after Kimi Raikkonen’s Ferrari drove over it.

A few seconds later Grosjean hit the same spot at more than 200 kilometres an hour with disastrous effect.

The impact instantly ripped his right rear tyre from its rim and threw his car into the barriers.

Happily Grosjean was able to walk away, and declared “I’m all right” as the second practice session was red-flagged with 20 minutes remaining with a gaping hole left in the track.

Race director Charlie Whiting said that the cover had been welded down but had broken loose and would be replaced.

Asked if that meant his crew now had to inspect and repair every drain cover on the 5.543-kilometre layout, Whiting said: “Yes. For the rest of the day we shall concentrate on that. They’ve been welded a long time I expect.

“So we shall re-weld where necessary and then tonight we shall check everything. We have to get it fixed for tomorrow.” — AFP

