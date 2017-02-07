Don’t throw Inter points away, Allegri warns Juve

Juventus' Juan Cuadrado scores against Inter Milan in their Serie A match at Turin February 5, 2017. — Reuters picMILAN, Feb 7 — Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri warned against throwing the three points won against Inter “into the sea” ahead of the Serie A leaders’ visit to relegation-haunted Crotone tomorrow.

Juventus, bidding for a record sixth consecutive Serie A crown, stretched their lead at the top to six points over Napoli with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Turin on Sunday.

Although Roma can reclaim second spot to sit four points behind Juve with a home win against Fiorentina later today, the Old Lady is firmly in the driving seat.

Their fixture at Crotone was postponed due to the Italian Super Cup final against AC Milan in December.

Ahead of a game that could see Napoli and Roma fall further out of contention, Allegri said only a win will do.

“There’s only one result we’re looking for, otherwise it would be like throwing the three points we won against Inter into the sea,” Allegri told media in Turin today.

“Crotone lose a lot of points late on in games, that means they’re a balanced side who are difficult to break down. If we don’t approach this game the right way, it will be difficult to win it.”

Allegri is set to retain the attack-minded 4-2-3-1 formation that has paid off of late but will ring the changes for Crotone, who sit second from bottom of the table nine points from safety.

Defender Giorgio Chiellini (fatigue) and Claudio Marchisio (back) are both set to be rested while Croatian starlet Marko Pjaca is given a rare start up front.

Fit-again Dani Alves is set to return in place of Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner while Chiellini’s absence should give Daniele Rugani a starting place.

Even if Roma win today, Juve will move seven points clear of the capital club if they beat Crotone.

But Allegri added: “It would increase our lead, but there’s a long way to go in the championship.”

AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Super Cup and play their catch-up fixture at Bologna tomorrow.

Vincenzo Montella’s men suffered a third straight defeat Sunday with a 1-0 San Siro loss to Sampdoria, dropping to eighth at 17 points off the pace.

Bologna welcome the Rossoneri desperate to make amends for a 7-1 home rout by Napoli on Saturday that left Roberto Donadoni’s men in 13th place. — AFP