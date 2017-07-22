Dollah has 10 days to appeal against suspension, says TMJ

File picture Pahang head coach Dollah Salleh upon his arriving at KLIA Sept 4, 2015. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, July 22 — Pahang head coach Dollah Salleh who was slapped with an 18-month suspension and fined RM30,000 by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has 10 days to appeal against the penalty said FAM president Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (TMJ).

Tunku Ismail who is also the Tunku Mahkota of Johor said the 10-day period for appeal started yesterday and the appeal would be considered according to the provisions of the law stated in the constitution of the FAM.

“I was suspended before. So, no one is above the law or can be exempted. The Law is Law. Initially I thought it was only practiced here (punishment in football) but when I sought advise and learned from those who have a similar structure like the FAM, especially England, it is the same.

“We can comment on the performance of match officials but there are certain areas that we cannot speak about..and what Dollah Salleh said was a ‘direct accusation’… as if the game was fixed by the authorities,” said TMJ after an FAM executive council meeting, here today.

Tunku Ismail said Dollah’s accusation seemed like the management had fixed the matches or he (Tunku Ismail) was himself fixing matches.

“If the management fixed matches or I fixed the outcome of matches, than JDT would have won the FA Cup, isn’t it? So, where did he get the idea that matches are fixed. Maybe he would have fixed matches during his career.

“Therefore, nobody can run away from the law...I was also suspended, Tan Sri Annuar Musa was also suspended...ultimately the law is law, it’s very simple, everybody has to follow,” he said.

The FAM Disciplinary Committee suspended Dollah after finding him guilty of breaching Article 61 of the FAM Disciplinary Code and Article 88 of the FAM Statute, by making a statement that could tarnish the image and reputation of the association.

A local daily reported that the former National coach was penalised for criticising the standard of refereeing and other matters concerning FAM after the 1-2 loss to Felda United in a Super League match at the Tun Razak Stadium in Jengka, Pahang on July 1.

Tunku Ismail added that the FAM had taken several measures to improve the quality of refereeing, including bringing in foreign referees to give exposure to local referees.

“There are weaknesses in the quality of refereeing and need to be improved. Wherever there is an opportunity to improve the standard of refereeing, we will do it. Team management must also have good knowledge and act in a professional manner and not just blame the match officials,” he said. — Bernama