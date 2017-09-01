Doctors clear Tiger Woods to swing golf clubs

Tiger Woods last played in a competitive tournament at the Dubai Desert Classic in January. — Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 1 ― Doctors have given Tiger Woods the green light to swing a club again as the 14-time major championship winner takes aim at a return to professional golf.

The 41-year-old American received medical clearance to start practising and tweeted a video yesterday of him hitting balls with a pitching wedge.

“(Doctor) gave me the OK to start pitching,” Woods' wrote.

Woods last played in a competitive tournament at the Dubai Desert Classic in January.

He withdrew from the event with back spasms and underwent back surgery for the fourth time in April.

Since that time, he has said that he wants to get back to golf but there is no timetable for his return.

Woods was arrested for driving under the influence near his home in Florida in May. Toxicology reports revealed Woods had a variety of prescription drugs in his system at the time of the arrest.

Woods has 79 career PGA Tour victories. He won 14 majors, but the last one was in 2008 when he won the US Open at Torrey Pines by outlasting Rocco Mediate in a memorable 19-hole playoff. ― AFP