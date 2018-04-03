Do not pressure athletes, says Newenham

File picture shows diving coach Christian Brooker (left) with national team leader Coach Zhang Yukun accompanied by Podium Programme director Tim Newenham (centre) at a press conference at the National Sports Institute, January 12, 2018. — Bernama picGOLD COAST, April 3 — Malaysia have to win more than seven gold medals to meet its target be among the top ten nations in the Commonwealth Games.

However, Podium Programme director Tim Newenham does not want the athletes to feel pressured as they have gone through a lot of it during training sessions.

Newenhem, during press conference after the flag raising and team welcoming ceremony at the Games Village in Griffith University here today, said the athletes were already well prepared with centralised training and also have been given the best equipment before competing in the Games.

“They should deliver the best, we are backing them 100 per cent. So that’s what we expect form the athletes. The Podium Programme is just two years old, we want to meet the KPI (Key Performance Indicators).

“Our KPI set by the minister is to get Malaysia to be among the top 10 nations in the Commonwealth Games and we are looking for something from the top athletes to seize the moment and make Malaysians proud,” he said.

The target was announced by Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin when the Podium Programme was set up in 2016 where Malaysia aim to win the first gold medal in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Besides the 2020 Olympics, the programme also targets a top 10 medal finish at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia and the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

“If we are under pressure and pass it on to the athletes, I don’t think we will help them to achieve anything especially gold medals. They are ready and well prepared to do the best.

“Obviously, I am not under pressure if we do not achieve the target because we are giving 100 per cent and now it’s time for the athletes to show their capabilities and do the best,” he said.

A total of 178 Malaysian athletes will compete at the Games that starts tomorrow and ends on 15 April. — Bernama