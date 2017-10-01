Djokovic will benefit from long break, says new physio

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic delivers a press conference in Belgrade on July 26, 2017. — AFP picBARCELONA, Oct 1 — Novak Djokovic is recovering from a “significant” elbow injury and is keen to get back on the tour again, the 12-times Grand Slam champion's new physiotherapist Ulises Badio has said.

A prolonged dip in form before the injury earlier this year forced Djokovic to curtail his season after retiring against Czech Tomas Berdych in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in July.

The former number one, who retained Andre Agassi as his head coach, added Argentine Badio and Italian fitness coach Marco Panichi to his team and is expected to return early next year.

“Novak had a significant injury and we are bringing it under control,” Badio told Argentine daily La Nacion, adding that the Serb’s decision to take time off had helped.

“Time was required to improve it. The decision he took allowed us to have a time table and not go back and forth about treatment. He has a lot of eagerness to return,” Badio added.

Badio, a kinesiologist (concerning body movement) and physiotherapist specialising in acupuncture and Chinese therapy, said he also looked forward to working with American Agassi.

“I read his book, which I found emotional. Now I've met him, and he seems a captivating person.” — Reuters