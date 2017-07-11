Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Djokovic overcomes injury scare to make 9th Wimbledon quarterfinal

Tuesday July 11, 2017
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the fourth round match against France’s Adrian Mannarino at Wimbledon, July 11, 2017. — Reuters picSerbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the fourth round match against France’s Adrian Mannarino at Wimbledon, July 11, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, July 11 — Three-time champion Novak Djokovic overcame an injury scare to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the ninth time today with a 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 win over France’s Adrian Mannarino.

The 30-year-old Djokovic needed treatment on his right shoulder after the fifth game of the third set and a medical timeout at 4-3 to treat the same problem.

He had already summoned the doctor after just three games of the opening set.

Second seed Djokovic will face the Czech Republic’s Tomas Berdych on Wednesday for a semi-final spot, boasting a 25-2 career record over the 2010 Wimbledon runner-up. — AFP

