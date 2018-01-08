Diver Wendy Ng listed for Commonwealth Games

Asum confirmed that national diver Wendy Ng Yan Yee has been listed for the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia in April. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia (Asum) confirmed that national diver Wendy Ng Yan Yee who failed the doping test at the 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur last year, has been listed for the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia in April.

Asum assistant secretary May Tan, however, said it would wait for a decision from the International Swimming Federation (Fina) to ensure that Wendy would be in the final list to the Games representing the country.

“We have made an appeal to Fina and if luck is on her side, Wendy will be competing in the upcoming Commonwealth Games,” she told reporters after a meeting of the ASUM selection committee at Wisma OCM, here, today.

At the meeting, Asum had listed 13 divers and five swimmers to the Commonwealth Games, but the names of the swimmers were not announced yet as the list has not been finalised.

On the hiring of a new coach for the national diving squad, May said the Australian coach had arrived in the country but had not started his coaching job yet.

“He has not received a work permit, hence he cannot start coaching yet. He will be with our national divers at the upcoming Commonwealth Games,” she said.

Last December, Asum decided to hire the services of the Australian coach to replace coach Yang Zhuliang from China after his contract under the Podium Programme ended on Dec 31 and was not renewed by the National Sports Institute.

The decision was made after he failed to incorporate the sports science methodology into the training programme for the national divers. — Bernama