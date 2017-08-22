Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

SEA Games: Diver Jun Hoong to take part in only one event

Tuesday August 22, 2017
05:21 PM GMT+8

Cheong said she was making way for rising star Kimberly Bong. — Bernama picCheong said she was making way for rising star Kimberly Bong. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Malaysia’s diving queen Cheong Jun Hoong will only be taking part in the women’s individual 1m springboard in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games. The diving events kick off on Saturday.

The world champion in the 10m platform individual said she was making way for rising star Kimberly Bong 

She said that part of the reason was also because she was still recovering from a back injury she picked up at the World Championships in Budapest last month.

“My physical condition is not that good, after the World Championships the time to recover was too short. The coach is also of the view that sometimes I have to let go something to get more in the future.

“Anyway we have many top-class divers in the team. So it would be good to give the newcomers more exposure,” she said when met after a training session at the National Aquatic Centre, Bukit Jalil here today.

Jun Hoong ended the domination of the Chinese in world diving when she collected 397.50 points in Budapest. She defeated defending champion Si Yajie  who accumulated  396.00 points while Rio Olympics gold medallist  Ren Qian had to settle for the bronze with  391.95 points.

On her injury, the Ipoh-born diver said it did not affect her training and was looking forward to her event on Aug 27.

“So far everything is fine. I just have to focus on my training and also the treatment. As long as I can jump I will be okay,” said the 27-year-old.

Thirteen gold are on offer in diving. The national contingent is expected to make a clean sweep. — Bernama

