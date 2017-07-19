Discipline and tactical changes key in win over Kedah, says Kelantan head coach

Kelantan player Abou Bakra Al Mel (left) is challenged by Kedah players during the Group C match at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Baru last night. ― Bernama picKOTA BHARU, July 19 — Kelantan head coach Zahasmi Ismail is pleased with the discipline and determination shown by his players during their Group C Malaysia Cup match against Kedah at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, here last night.

Zahasmi said his players followed his game plan although there were tactical changes compared with the previous game.

“I could see the confidence and discipline of the players. They created a lot of opportunities to score, and didn’t make many mistakes. This is how I want them to play,” he told reporters after the match here.

Kelantan beat Kedah 3-1 through goals from Margaro Gomis in the 54th minute and Abou Bakr Al-Mel in the 65th and 90th minutes while Kedah’s consolation goal was scored by Liridon Krasniqi from the penalty spot in the 85th minute.

Zahasmi said despite the win, there were still many things to be improved in the team, especially the attacking department.

“Our strikers need to use the opportunities to score. Tonight’s win has motivated us and given the team a chance to continue to fight for the Malaysia Cup,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kedah head coach Mohd Nidzam Yusoff said he was disappointed with his team’s performance because they allowed the home side to capitalise on their mistakes.

“Kelantan’s two goals came from our defensive mistakes because we failed to make the right decision when the ball was in our half, perhaps caused by fatigue of having to go through a tight schedule,” he said. — Bernama