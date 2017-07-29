Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

‘Destroyed’ Conte loses three kilos a game

Saturday July 29, 2017
07:42 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

N.Korean leader claims missiles can reach any part of the USN.Korean leader claims missiles can reach any part of the US

Di Resta to replace unwell Massa in Hungarian GPDi Resta to replace unwell Massa in Hungarian GP

The Edit: Mongolian hip-hop duo blend traditional with modernThe Edit: Mongolian hip-hop duo blend traditional with modern

Penang’s tourism boom credited to effective use of tourism taxPenang’s tourism boom credited to effective use of tourism tax

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte during the press conference on April 21, 2017 at Stamford Bridge. — Reuters picChelsea manager Antonio Conte during the press conference on April 21, 2017 at Stamford Bridge. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, July 29 — Passionate Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he loses up to three kilos during games because of his touchline antics and often feels “destroyed” afterwards.

The 47-year-old Italian made a stunning impact in guiding Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season in England after arriving last year.

But the former international midfielder also quickly won a reputation for displaying his full range of emotions on the sidelines, including jumping into the arms of Chelsea fans to celebrate goals.

He admits he will need to tone down his behaviour one day.

“I finish the game and I’m destroyed. I think I lose 2-3 kilos (over six pounds) during the game,” he told reporters in Singapore, where Chelsea are on a pre-season tour.

“I try to transfer all my passion into my work. I know that in the future it will be very difficult to continue to have this because to stay on the touchline and have this passion, you must have a lot of strength.

“In the future my strength will be less and then maybe I will try to keep myself calm and more seated.” — AFP

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline