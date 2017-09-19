Destination Tokyo for cyclist Firdaus

Firdaus (second from right) who helped Amin Najmi Romzi to success in the para games, is looking forward to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. — Picture by Azneal Ishak KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Tipped be the next “Azizulhasni Awang,” who “mothballed his bicycle” for a year, Firdaus Mohd Zonis is on the comeback trail for elite team duty for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Firdaus, who is known as “Toi”, made a stellar performance at the Asean Para Games as a pilot for Amin Najmi Romzi to clock 4:55.501 for gold in the 4000m individual pursuit (B) yesterday.

The pair beat their compatriots, world para bronze medallist Afiq Afify Rizan and his pilot Khairul Adha Rasol, who had to settle for silver (5:09.455).

Bronze went to Singapore’s Jessen Ng-Calvin Sim (5:03.425).

“I decided to make a comeback because of my father (Zonis Mokhtar, 54) who is extremely ill with kidney problems. My younger brother (Fadhil) won a track gold at the recent SEA Games.

“I’m immersed in para cycling now but I’m really looking forward to be back in with the elite team,” said the 21 year old from Klang.

Firdaus, who works as motor mechanic and despatch during his self-imposed hiatus as a para athlete, said he is raring to take up the challenge if John Beasley gives him a Tokyo call-up.

“I’m ready to be back and ride as a team with Azizul and Shah Firdaus Sahrom,” said the 2014 world junior bronze medallist.