Dembele injured in first Barca league start

Saturday September 16, 2017
11:15 PM GMT+8

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele in action at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe, Spain, September 16, 2017 ― Reuters picBarcelona’s Ousmane Dembele in action at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe, Spain, September 16, 2017 ― Reuters picMADRID, Sept 16 ― Ousmane Dembele’s full La Liga debut with Barcelona following a €105 million (RM526 million) move from Borussia Dortmund lasted just 29 minutes as the Frenchman pulled up with a suspected hamstring injury.

Dembele, who provided an assist on his fist Barca appearance as a substitute in a 5-0 thrashing of Espanyol last weekend, was replaced by Gerard Deulofeu.

The 20-year-old missed most of pre-season as he went on strike from training at Dortmund in an attempt to force through his move to the Camp Nou. ― AFP

