Del Potro advances to Indian Wells semis

Juan Martin Del Potro during his quarterfinal match against Philipp Kohlschreiber (not pictured) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden March 16, 2018. — Picture by Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via ReutersINDIAN WELLS, March 17 — World number eight Juan Martin Del Potro booked his spot in the ATP Indian Wells semi-finals with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber yesterday.

The 29-year-old Del Potro improves to 15-3 on the season as he is looking to win his second title of 2018.

Del Potro will next play Canada’s Milos Raonic, who needed three sets to beat American Sam Querrey in the other quarter-final yesterday. — Reuters