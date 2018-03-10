De Rossi helps Roma win on emotional night

Roma’s Daniele De Rossi scores their second goal against Torino at Stadio Olimpico in Rome March 10, 2018. — Reuters picROME, March 10 — AS Roma captain Daniele De Rossi was among the scorers as they beat mid-table Torino 3-0 in Serie A last night and boosted their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

De Rossi helped his team win after attending the Florence funeral on Thursday of his friend and former Roma and Italy team mate Davide Astori, who was found dead on Sunday aged 31.

There was a minute’s silence for the Fiorentina captain before kick-off on an emotional night at the Stadio Olimpico.

The match was goalless until 10 minutes into the second half when Roma’s Greek international Kostas Manolas headed them in front and then dedicated his goal to the memory of Astori.

De Rossi pounced on Radja Nainggolan’s headed ball forward to knock in Roma’s second in the 73rd, while his replacement Lorenzo Pellegrini wrapped up the win in stoppage time.

Roma are third in Serie A on 56 points, four ahead of city rivals Lazio who travel to Cagliari on Sunday and five in front of Inter Milan who host leaders Napoli in that day’s late game. — Reuters