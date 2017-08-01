Dante relieved Balotelli and Favre staying at Nice

Forward Mario Balotelli and coach Lucien Favre have decided to stay at Nice. — Reuters file picNICE, Aug 1 — Nice centre-back Dante said today he is delighted that star forward Mario Balotelli and coach Lucien Favre decided to stay at the Ligue 1 club.

Nice face a trip to Amsterdam to take on Ajax in the Champions League qualifying second leg tomorrow in their first ever participation in Europe’s premier competition.

Although Balotelli will be missing after suffering a hamstring injury in the 1-1 first leg draw in southern France, in which he scored Nice’s goal, Dante is relieved the temperamental Italian has remained on the Cote d’Azur.

“Mario was free (to leave). The two parties made an effort, though. We’re very happy with that,” said Brazilian Dante.

Favre had been courted by Borussia Dortmund in the close season but Nice, who finished third in the top flight last season, ruled out any exit for the Swiss coach in June, with the Bundesliga outfit appointing Peter Bosz instead.

“I never though the coach would leave before the end of his contract,” said Dante.

“He behaves in the right way and is respectful of his commitments, and he never told me about a desire to leave.

“It is normal that he thought about it a bit, as Dortmund are a very big club.” — AFP