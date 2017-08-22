Daniel Lim among Malaysian swimmers in four finals tonight

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 ― Malaysian swimmers will be appearing in four final events of the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games swimming competition at the National Aquatic Centre here tonight.

Daniel Lim Jun Liang clocked a time of 2 minutes 19.72 seconds in the heat and qualified for the fifth place in the 200m breaststroke final.

Phee Jinq En and teammate Erika Kong Chia Chia will feature in the women's 50m breaststroke final.

Jinq En booked her berth after recording 32.21s in the heat and qualified for second place, while Erika clocked 32.50s for the fourth spot in the final.

Tia'a Faang Der swam into the men's 200m butterfly final after recording 2:02.67s in the heat.

A Malaysian quartet will also be in the final of the men's 4x100m freestyle event. ― Bernama