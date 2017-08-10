Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Dalbert joins Inter in record Nice deal

Thursday August 10, 2017
Nice's Dalbert Henrique (right) in action with Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt in the Champions League third qualifying round first leg in Nice July 26, 2017. — Reuters picNice's Dalbert Henrique (right) in action with Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt in the Champions League third qualifying round first leg in Nice July 26, 2017. — Reuters picROME, Aug 10 — Brazilian defender Dalbert Henrique has earned a transfer record €29 million (RM146 million) for French club Nice after signing a five-year deal with Serie A club Inter Milan yesterday.

"It's a transfer record for Nice," Nice director general Julien Fournier told AFP.

The 23-year-old left-back joined Nice in July 2016 from Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes in a deal estimated at €2 million.

His sale surpasses Nice's previous record for French midfielder Nampalys Mendy to Leicester City in 2016 estimated at €17 million with French forward Loïc Rémy joining Marseille in 2010 for €15 million.

"We don't have the commercial resources of big clubs, our development depends on the value and sale of players," said Fournier.

"Even if on a sporting level we lose a very good player this transfer permits us to recruit like we have done this summer."

Dalbert played 33 matches in Ligue 1 last season as Nice finished a surprise third behind Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, Serie A club Fiorentina announced the signing of midfielders Valentin Eysseric and Marco Benassi from Nice and Torino respectively.

Eysseric, 25, signed a deal until 2021 worth €4 million.

Benassi, 22, a former Italy under-21 international, joined on a five-year contract estimated at €10 million, subject to a medical today. — AFP

