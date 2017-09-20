Dad’s my idol, says para swimming athlete after winning gold

Anas Zul Amirul Sidi celebrates after winning the 100m Freestyle S14 men’s event. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali and Mukhriz Hazim KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 ― Malaysia finally witnessed its first gold splash from para swimming through schoolboy Anas Zul Amirul Sidi in its day two campaign of the Asean Para Games yesterday.

However, the golden success made the 16-year-old Anas reminiscing the past as he learnt the sport when his father Zul Amirul Sidi Abdullah, 44, also a legend in para swimming, “threw” him into Sarawak River.

Anas, who has intellectual disability, was just five then. “That’s how it all started,” said the Negri Sembilan-born, smiling but in teary eyes.

Anas said his family lived in Miri for two months at that time.

“I loved to swim and always wanted to be an athlete like my dad, he was and is my idol. But at the same time I was scared to death of water,” he added.

“So to ‘heal’ that ... my dad threw me into Sarawak River and whatever it was I needed to swim in order to survive.

“Apparently, his tactic succeed ... the crocodiles and even Sarawak River became my ‘friends’ ... even just for two months,” he said.

In the men’s 100m freestyle S14 event, Anas clocked 59.79s to break the Games record in 2014 in Myanmar of 1:02.88s created by Singapore’s Benson Tan.

Anas also beat Benson yesterday for settled silver on 1:01.38s, the bronze went to another Malaysian Zandrian Chan with a time of 1:01.70s.

The Form Four student of SMK Setiawangsa Kuala Lumpur, Anas could not control his emotion as he immediately hugged his dad in tears after winning.

He revealed the win reminiscing his father’s effort and hardship of raising the family with a career as a para athlete.

“My father is strong, he raised the whole family. My two younger brothers also look up to him as a hero,” said Anas.

“I targeted to be like my father and world champion like shot put Ziyad Zulkifli and compete in the Paralympics. As for now, I will focus on what’s in front of me first.”

Zul Amirul who competed in men’s 200m freestyle S5 and 50m butterfly S5 said it is his dream to see his son to follow his legacy.

“I will retire after this Para Games ... 19 years in the sport is enough for me. So it’s nice to bid farewell by witnessing my son delivering gold,” he said.

Zul Amirul competed in Busan 1998 Asia Para Games and 2008 Beijing Paralympic.

Malaysia swimming para squad delivered three gold medals yesterday.

Besides Anas, the other two were Yoong Chung Wei in men’s 50m butterfly S14 and Jeremy Siga in men’s 50m butterfly S5.

100m Freestyle S14 men

1. MAS Anas Zul Amirul Sidi (59.79) 2 SGP Benson Tan (1:01.38) 3. MAS Zandrian Chan 1:01.70

50m Butterfly S14 men

1. MAS Yoong Chung Wei (30.01) 2. INA Daniel Nugroho Wijayanto (30.18) 3. THA Mongkolchai Chanwit (31.01)

50m Butterfly S5 men

1. MAS Jeremy Siga ( 40.16) 2. MYA Maung Maung Soe (49.11) 3. MAS Nur Syaiful (40.16)