Curry injured as Warriors stun Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) looses the ball as he attempts a shot as Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and forward David West (3) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 5 ― Stephen Curry scored 31 points but hobbled off with an injury as the Golden State Warriors mounted a second-half comeback to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 125-115 in a bruising battle yesterday.

For the second time this season, the Warriors overturned a 20-point half-time deficit to clinch a decisive victory.

Yesterday's win came at a cost though, with Curry leaving the court late in the game after suffering what looked like a nasty twist of his right ankle.

Curry limped off to the locker room for treatment with just under a minute left with the Warriors leading 120-113.

Moments earlier, Warriors star Kevin Durant had been ejected for the third time this season after clashing with DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins appeared to connect with a glancing headbutt during an on-court confrontation before both players were tossed.

Durant's ejection and Curry's injury were the final twists of an absorbing encounter which saw the Pelicans surge into a 69-49 half-time lead at the Smoothie King Center in Louisiana.

Jrue Holiday led the scoring for New Orleans with 34 points with E'Twaun Moore adding 27 points.

Cousins had a double-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists but ultimately Golden State reeled in the Pelicans with a dazzling second-half display.

The Warriors won the third quarter 39-22 and outscored New Orleans 37-24 in the fourth quarter.

With Curry adding 31, Klay Thompson was the next highest scorer with 22.

Both Durant and Draymond Green had 19 points each. Green pulled down nine rebounds and contributed seven assists as the Dubs improved to 19-6. ― AFP