Curry (ankle) won’t travel with Warriors

Friday March 9, 2018
10:20 PM GMT+8

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry walks to the court after an injury during the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in Oakland March 8, 2018. — Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports pic via ReutersGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry walks to the court after an injury during the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in Oakland March 8, 2018. — Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports pic via ReutersNEW YORK, March 9 — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will not travel with the team on a two-game road trip due to a right ankle injury.

Curry was injured in yesterday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs and has a history of ankle issues.

After initially saying last night Curry would be observed and his status for the remainder of the night was uncertain, the Warriors later ruled Curry out.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game Curry will not play today at Portland on the second night of a back-to-back, and the team said today it had determined Curry would remain at home rather than travel for the two-game trek to face the Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Curry also hurt his right ankle last week. However, he didn’t miss any game action as the Warriors had three days off before beating the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Before managing two points in two minutes today, Curry was averaging 26.8 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game this season. — Field Level Media/Reuters

