Crowds throng National Stadium for SEA Games opening ceremony

Thousands have started to flock the Bukit Jalil National Stadium as early as 6pm to witness the colourful opening ceremony of KL2017 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur August 19, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The National Stadium in Bukit Jalil has been filled up with people wanting to witness the opening of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games, which is just minutes away.

The crowds, made up of both local and foreign spectators, had made a beeline to the 85,000-capacity stadium from as early as 4pm.

Most of them had come early to avoid congestion at the gates and get choice seats.

“I would not miss this for anything, it has been a long time since Malaysia hosted the SEA Games. It is such a festive atmosphere,” Mohd Hafizul Abdul Rashid said when met by Bernama.

Another spectator, Nurul Fazlina Yazid, who used the LRT service to come together with some friends, said she was so excited to be able to witness the opening ceremony through her own eyes and not via the live broadcast.

However, on a sadder note, despite repeated advice to the public to park in the designated zones, there were still people who were not bothered which led to massive traffic congestion around the stadium. — Bernama