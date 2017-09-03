Croatia qualifier abandoned after heavy rain

Croatia’s Luka Modric in action with Kosovo’s Enis Alushi during their 2018 World Cup Qualifications match in Zagreb, Croatia, September 2, 2017. — Reuters picZAGREB (Croatia), Sept 3 — Croatia’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Kosovo was abandoned midway through the first half in Zagreb yesterday because of a waterlogged pitch.

The game was level at 0-0 when the players went off and will be replayed today.

“The #WCQ match between Croatia and Kosovo has been abandoned due to adverse weather conditions and postponed for Sunday 3 September,” Fifa said on Twitter.

The abandonment means that Croatia, temporarily at least, lose top spot in Group I of European qualifying.

Ukraine jumped up from fourth to first thanks to a 2-0 home win over Turkey as new Borussia Dortmund winger Andriy Yarmolenko scored a brace.

Iceland, who were second going into the day, saw their hopes of reaching Russia take a hit with a surprising 1-0 loss in Finland. — AFP