Critics ‘want me in jail’, jokes Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in the stands during the match against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium January 28, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 30 — Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger joked yesterday that his critics would only be truly happy if he was sent to prison as punishment for pushing a fourth official.

The Frenchman was handed a four-match touchline ban for verbally abusing and shoving Anthony Taylor during his side’s 2-1 win over Burnley earlier this month and he was forced to watch from the stands as Arsenal beat Southampton 5-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday.

“Those who don’t like me, any sentence will be too lenient,” said Wenger.

“They would like to put me in jail somewhere without anything in the middle of winter—and that will still be lenient.

“My reaction (to the ban) is what I said after the game. Let’s not bring this situation back again.

“I do not want to judge what the judge says. I got a sentence and I decided not to appeal just to get this behind me. There is no need for me to come back on that.” — AFP