Cricket out to grab both golds

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Despite being ranked number two in Southeast Asia behind Singapore, the Malaysian men’s cricket squad are hopeful the home ground advantage as well as the luck as hosts will help them win two gold medals in the sport held for the first time in SEA Games.

Men’s team assistant head Shafiq Sharif said the players went through teaching sessions in Bangladesh and Pakistan several months ago to build the confidence of the national squad in facing number one competitor, Singapore.

“Even though Malaysia are ranked 26th in the world, slightly behind Singapore (23rd), it would not deter the squad to aim for the gold medals,” he said when met by Bernama at Kinrara Oval in Puchong.

Shafiq, 27, said Malaysia wanted to emerge as the first champions in the events at the 2017 SEA Games.

He said the national squad would put up their best performance in the 50 over and T20 events for the gold medals.

Shafiq said it would indeed be a big treat to the local fans if the squad could do it before them.

“We have carried very detailed preparations and have been training for more than a year. We also had several series of friendly matches with major cricket nations such as the Sri Lanka Army squad as well as invited teams from India and Zimbabwe to strengthen the national team,” he said.

There will be three gold medals up for grab in the 29th SEA Games cricket events including the women’s T20 event.

Apart from Singapore, other countries participating in the sport which began yesterday to Aug 29 are Indonesia, Thailand and Myanmar. — Bernama