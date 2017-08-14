Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Coutinho not in Liverpool squad for Hoffenheim

Monday August 14, 2017
10:42 PM GMT+8

File picture shows Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring their second goal against Middlesbrough at Anfield, May 21, 2017. — Reuters picFile picture shows Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring their second goal against Middlesbrough at Anfield, May 21, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Aug 14 — Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho has been left out of Liverpool’s squad for their Champions League play-off first-leg match away to Hoffenheim tomorrow.

The Brazil playmaker, 25, missed Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at Watford on Saturday due to a back problem.

But he submitted a transfer request the day before the game and is reported to have been the subject of an unsuccessful £90 million bid from Barcelona.

Barcelona have targeted Coutinho, as well as Borussia Dortmund’s French winger Ousmane Dembele, after selling Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record €222 million deal.

Liverpool’s American owners Fenway Sports Group issued a statement last Friday saying Coutinho would not be sold at any price.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he has no control over the situation.

“As a manager of a football club I have bosses, and if the bosses decide, for example, we sell a player or we don’t sell him, then I have to accept it,” he said after the game at Watford.

“The only thing is I work with the players I have. That is what I’m always doing.”

Liverpool play Hoffenheim at Rhein-Neckar-Arena tomorrow and welcome the German side to Anfield next Wednesday, with a place in the Champions League group phase at stake.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge will also miss the trip to Germany due to a thigh injury. — AFP

