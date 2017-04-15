Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Thunderstorm

Sports

Court remands ex-national footballer for seven days in match-fixing probe

Saturday April 15, 2017
01:11 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Donald Sutherland to star in ‘Trust’The Edit: Donald Sutherland to star in ‘Trust’

ProjekMMO: Sepahtu atau Joras, mana pilihan Rahim?ProjekMMO: Sepahtu atau Joras, mana pilihan Rahim?

The Edit: Klangstof documents dark rock journeyThe Edit: Klangstof documents dark rock journey

Passenger forcibly removed from United Airlines flight will suePassenger forcibly removed from United Airlines flight will sue

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Khairul Anuar, 43, surrendered himself to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday.Khairul Anuar, 43, surrendered himself to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday.PUTRAJAYA, April 15 ― Former national footballer Khairul Anuar Baharum has been remanded for seven days by the Magistrate's Court here over alleged match-fixing activities.

According to The Star, he is remanded to assist in investigations on match-fixing in the Premier League involving the Malaysian Indian Sports Council and Malaysian Indian Football Association (MISC-MIFA).

Khairul Anuar, 43, surrendered himself to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday.

Last week, three MIFA players were released on MACC bail after being remanded for six days for alleged match-fixing, while the remand order for another, said to be the “bookie”, was extended until April 17.

They are being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009, which carries a fine of five times the amount of the bribery or jail term of 20 years, The Star added.

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline