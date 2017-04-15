Court remands ex-national footballer for seven days in match-fixing probe

Khairul Anuar, 43, surrendered himself to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday.PUTRAJAYA, April 15 ― Former national footballer Khairul Anuar Baharum has been remanded for seven days by the Magistrate's Court here over alleged match-fixing activities.

According to The Star, he is remanded to assist in investigations on match-fixing in the Premier League involving the Malaysian Indian Sports Council and Malaysian Indian Football Association (MISC-MIFA).

Last week, three MIFA players were released on MACC bail after being remanded for six days for alleged match-fixing, while the remand order for another, said to be the “bookie”, was extended until April 17.

They are being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009, which carries a fine of five times the amount of the bribery or jail term of 20 years, The Star added.