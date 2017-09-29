Cotterill replaces Redknapp as Birmingham boss

Manager Harry Redknapp is seen before the Queens Park Rangers match against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England January 4, 2014. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 29 — Steve Cotterill was hired as the new manager of Championship strugglers Birmingham City today.

Cotterill agreed a two and a half year contract to replace the sacked Harry Redknapp at St Andrew’s.

Former Tottenham boss Redknapp was dismissed on September 16 after Birmingham took only four points from their opening eight league games.

Cotterill returns to Birmingham, having been Redknapp’s assistant manager for three games at the end of last season.

“We have every faith in Steve Cotterill to help us achieve the ambitions we all share,” Birmingham chief executive officer Ren Xuandong told the club’s website.

Cotterill’s reign officially begins on Monday and he will be assisted by Lee Carsley, who was caretaker manager for two games following Redknapp’s dismissal.

Carsley led Birmingham to four points, drawing with Derby County before beating Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

The former Birmingham midfielder will be in charge for the Championship clash with Hull City on Saturday before Cotterill takes the reins next week.

First-team coach Paul Groves and goalkeeper coach Kevin Hitchcock will remain part of Cotterill’s backroom staff, though coach Paul Williams leaves the club.

“A lot of quality candidates applied for the manager position and we underwent a very, very careful and meticulous process of selection,” Ren added.

“We are also delighted that Lee Carsley will be Steve’s assistant manager and, with the rest of the management team, we are excited about the future prospects, we are sure they can do a great job.” — AFP