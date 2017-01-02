Last updated Tuesday, January 03, 2017 11:20 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Costa reveals he wanted to leave Chelsea

Monday January 2, 2017
11:05 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Startups take aim at dronesThe Edit: Startups take aim at drones

The Edit: SKYACTIV ‘Jinba Ittai’ — being at one with your MazdaThe Edit: SKYACTIV ‘Jinba Ittai’ — being at one with your Mazda

The Edit: ‘Sherlock’ opener pulls 8.1 millionThe Edit: ‘Sherlock’ opener pulls 8.1 million

The Edit: Volvo overtaken in SwedenThe Edit: Volvo overtaken in Sweden

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Diego Costa had a poor 2015-16 campaign as Chelsea’s title defence unravelled and said he decided to leave the club for personal reasons at the end of the season. — Reuters picDiego Costa had a poor 2015-16 campaign as Chelsea’s title defence unravelled and said he decided to leave the club for personal reasons at the end of the season. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 2 — Chelsea striker Diego Costa has revealed he came close to leaving the club during the close-season transfer window.

The Brazil-born Spain international had a poor 2015-16 campaign as Chelsea’s title defence unravelled and said he decided to leave the club for personal reasons at the end of the season.

But he changed his mind and has helped to send Chelsea six points clear at the top of the Premier League table with 14 goals in 18 league appearances.

“Did I want to go? Yes, yes, I was about to leave. But not because of Chelsea,” Costa said in comments published by the BBC today.

“There was one thing I wanted to change for family reasons, but it wasn’t to be, and I continue to be happy here.”

As well as his goals, Costa’s on-pitch conduct has improved this season and he said he had made a deliberate effort to curb his aggression.

“I knew I had to improve that aspect because here in the Premier League there is no mercy,” he said.

“A lot of the time it seemed (referees) were against me. If they’re not going to change, I had to change.” — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline