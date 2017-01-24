Costa return to Chelsea delights Pedro and Fabregas

Chelsea's Diego Costa in the match against Hull City in Stamford Bridge, January 22, 2017. ― Reuters picLONDON, Jan 24 ― Chelsea's Pedro believes fiery striker Diego Costa is “perfect” for the Premier League leaders after seeing him mark his return to the starting line-up with a goal in Sunday's 2-0 win over Hull City.

Spain forward Costa was left out of the Blues side as they beat reigning champions Leicester on January 14. A back injury was given as the official reason for his absence amid reports he had rowed with a fitness coach after being unsettled by a big-money offer from China.

But the 28-year-old, Chelsea's leading scorer this season, was restored to the starting XI by manager Antonio Conte at the weekend and promptly marked his 100th appearance for the west London club with his 52nd goal as he broke the deadlock against Hull.

Costa then celebrated his latest goal in front of the Stamford Bridge faithful by making a gesture shrugging off all the 'noise' concerning his recent absence.

“He is perfect for this team,” said former Barcelona forward Pedro. “I have played with important people, important players like (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic (at Barcelona).

“But Costa is a very good striker too, a very good runner, strong physically and scores more goals for the team.”

Former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas was also in no doubt about Costa's importance to Chelsea, now eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

“We need him if we want to achieve our targets,” Fabregas said. “It was a good goal and he's always there when we need him.

“We know what Diego brings to the team, nothing needs to be said about that. We're pleased he's back.” ― AFP