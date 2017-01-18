Last updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 9:27 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Costa back in favour after making peace with Conte

Wednesday January 18, 2017
08:51 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Murray battles Aussie Open ankle issue to defeat RublevMurray battles Aussie Open ankle issue to defeat Rublev

The Edit: Study finds pharma-backed trial more likely to okay a drugThe Edit: Study finds pharma-backed trial more likely to okay a drug

The Edit: New Windows emoji to feature interracial couplesThe Edit: New Windows emoji to feature interracial couples

Federer fights off spirited qualifier Rubin in MelbourneFederer fights off spirited qualifier Rubin in Melbourne

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

was pictured at the club’s training ground hugging fitness coach Julio Tous, with whom apparently he had a row last week over the level of his fitness and amid reports of a big-money offer from China. — Reuters pic was pictured at the club’s training ground hugging fitness coach Julio Tous, with whom apparently he had a row last week over the level of his fitness and amid reports of a big-money offer from China. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 18 — Diego Costa could be back in the Chelsea starting line-up against Hull on Sunday after he made up with the Premier League leaders’ manager Antonio Conte, British media reported today.

The 28-year-old striker — whose 14 goals this season has spurred Chelsea to a seven-point lead at the top of the table  — was pictured at the club’s training ground hugging fitness coach Julio Tous, with whom apparently he had a row last week over the level of his fitness and amid reports of a big-money offer from China.

The Spanish international also trained with the rest of the squad having trained on his own at the start of the week.

Both the volatile Brazil-born star and Conte claimed he had a back injury after he was omitted from the squad for last Saturday’s 3-0 win over champions Leicester.

However, Costa was also said to have had his head turned by a bid from Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian, who were reportedly willing to offer him £30 million (RM164 million) a year.

“I can tell you if there are problems — and I repeat ‘if’ — with players, I am used to solving them in the changing rooms, not outside, not in press conferences,” Conte said after the win over Leicester.

“Trust me, what I told you is the truth (about the back injury).” — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline