Costa back in favour after making peace with Conte

was pictured at the club’s training ground hugging fitness coach Julio Tous, with whom apparently he had a row last week over the level of his fitness and amid reports of a big-money offer from China. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 18 — Diego Costa could be back in the Chelsea starting line-up against Hull on Sunday after he made up with the Premier League leaders’ manager Antonio Conte, British media reported today.

The 28-year-old striker — whose 14 goals this season has spurred Chelsea to a seven-point lead at the top of the table — was pictured at the club’s training ground hugging fitness coach Julio Tous, with whom apparently he had a row last week over the level of his fitness and amid reports of a big-money offer from China.

The Spanish international also trained with the rest of the squad having trained on his own at the start of the week.

Both the volatile Brazil-born star and Conte claimed he had a back injury after he was omitted from the squad for last Saturday’s 3-0 win over champions Leicester.

However, Costa was also said to have had his head turned by a bid from Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian, who were reportedly willing to offer him £30 million (RM164 million) a year.

“I can tell you if there are problems — and I repeat ‘if’ — with players, I am used to solving them in the changing rooms, not outside, not in press conferences,” Conte said after the win over Leicester.

“Trust me, what I told you is the truth (about the back injury).” — AFP