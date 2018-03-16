Coric battles back to upset Anderson at Indian Wells

Borna Coric reacts after defeating Kevin Anderson (not pictured) in his quarterfinal in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden March 15, 2018. — Picture by Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

INDIAN WELLS, March 16 — Croatian young gun Borna Coric battled back from 4-2 down in the third set to fell world number nine Kevin Anderson 2-6 6-4 7-6(3) and advance to the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells yesterday.

The upset victory in the California desert means the 21-year-old will play in his first Masters 1000 semi-final against either top seed Roger Federer or South Korean Chung Hyeon, who face off later yesterday.

The unseeded Coric initially looked out-gunned by the big-serving South African, who had won all three of their previous meetings without dropping a set.

After weathering an onslaught of huge serves from Anderson in the first set, however, a scrappy Coric was able to force longer rallies in the second and third, where his speed and accuracy allowed him to control points.

The match appeared all but over when a frustrated Coric double faulted to hand Anderson a break for the 4-2 lead in the decisive third set but the world number 49 broke straight back and went on to force a tie-breaker.

Anderson played a mistake-riddled breaker and Coric pumped his fist in triumph after the seventh seed sent a forehand long to hand the Croatian the biggest win of his career. — Reuters