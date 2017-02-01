Continue efforts to find new talents in badminton, says Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), the Ministry of Youth and Sports, private and government badminton academies must take proactive measures to find new talents in badminton.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the government has always given strong support to take badminton to a higher level since it is a favourite sport among Malaysians.

“However, we recognise there are shortcomings in some aspects such as preparing back-up players to replace men’s singles champion, Datuk Lee Chong Wei when he decides to retire,” he said on the blog www.najibrazak.com.

He stressed that much remains to be done to ensure that Malaysian badminton continues to excel and work has to start from now.

“The Malaysian Badminton Academy is the start and catalyst for this effort so that we can produce more national badminton champions, insya Allah.” — The academy was established to spur further development of badminton and produce back-up players of excellence.

Najib was confident the complex featuring world-class facilities would motivate the players to strive harder to achieve success.

“If there is a shortage and other requirements of players, talk and submit to the BAM management. insya Allah, the government will help.” He said Malaysia had produced badminton champions since independence which allows the country to achieve success in many prestigious events.

“We were all together as 1Malaysia supported badminton heroes Datuk Lee Chong Wei, Tan Wee Kiong-Goh V Shem and Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying and many others, when they played in the Rio Olympic Games.” The national badminton squad won three silver medals through the men’s singles, the men’s doubles and the mixed doubles. — Bernama