Last updated Thursday, January 05, 2017 10:14 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Conte hits back at Chelsea’s ‘jealous’ critics

Wednesday January 4, 2017
08:07 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: The hiddens costs to wildlife posed by the way we shopThe Edit: The hiddens costs to wildlife posed by the way we shop

Charleston church shooter: I do not regret what I did, I am not sorryCharleston church shooter: I do not regret what I did, I am not sorry

The Edit: Five new innovations for a better night’s sleepThe Edit: Five new innovations for a better night’s sleep

The Edit: What’s in store at the Golden Globes this Sunday?The Edit: What’s in store at the Golden Globes this Sunday?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Chelsea's Antonio Conte says he has no part in deciding the EPL fixtures. ― Reuters picChelsea's Antonio Conte says he has no part in deciding the EPL fixtures. ― Reuters picLONDON, Jan 4 — Chelsea boss Antonio Conte claims jibes about the Premier League leaders from critics including Jose Mourinho are motivated by jealousy.

Manchester United boss Mourinho, who was sacked from his second spell at Chelsea last season, said his old team and Tottenham had been given festive fixture “privilege” when their London derby was scheduled to take place today.

It ensured the Blues, seeking a record-setting 14th successive league win, had an additional day between games and the schedule also irked Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

But Conte is adamant Mourinho was motivated only by frustration at Chelsea's strong position in the title race.

“I can reply that I didn't do the fixtures,” Conte told reporters yesterday.

“I think that now they are angry for our position, not for the fixtures.

“It's normal. This also happens in Italy. I repeat: it's always because you stay up at the top.” — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline