Conspiracy to oust me as FAM president, says Tunku Ismail

Johor Football Association patron Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who is also president of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) speaking at a press conference after the Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club (JDT) Congress at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre in Johor Baru, October 4, 2017. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, Oct 4 — Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim today claimed there was a conspiracy by some FAM exco members to oust him as the president.

According to Tunku Ismail who is also the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, the exco members concerned were not in the same wave length as him in the administration of the governing body for football in the country.

“As the president, I know there is an attempt to oust me but as long as I am in the FAM, such an attempt would not succeed,” he told reporters after opening the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Football Club’s congress, here today.

Tunku Ismail said the conspiracy or attempt to oust a number of individuals in the FAM leadership was not limited to the Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership (FMLLP) chief executive officer Kevin Ramalingam alone but such an attempt included him, too.

He was commenting on reports in a local daily today that there was an attempt to oust Kevin Ramalingam from FMLLP.

Speaking of JDT, Tunku Ismail said there would be a restructure in the club next year.

The restructuring include appointing former JDT player Luciano Figueroa as the club’s ambassador and contact person for international affairs as well as appoint the State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani as the Yayasan JDT chairman.

Tunku Aminah Sultan Ibrahim, Datuk Ismail Karim, Alistair Edwards and Martin J. Hugo Prest would remain as presidents of JDT, Johor Football Association (PBNJ), JDT Technical Director and JDT Director, respectively.

Tunku Ismail said the restructure was aimed at enabling JDT to secure more sponsorship from international companies as well as achieve excellent results on and off the field.

He added that there would be one or two new foreign players joining JDT next season. — Bernama