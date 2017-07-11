Confident Latif eyes second gold

Abdul Latif Romly who won the gold at the 2015 World Paralympics Championships in Doha, after clearing 7.35m, believes he can win the title and improve on his distance. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — World Paralympics champion, Rio Paralympics gold medallist and world record holder Abdul Latif Romly is determined to defend the T20 (Intellectual Disability) event long jump title at the World Paralympics Championships at the London Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, from July 14 to 23.

The 2016 Rio Paralympics gold medallist who won the gold at the 2015 World Paralympics Championships in Doha, after clearing 7.35m, believes he can win the title and improve on his distance.

“I’m not sure if I can renew the world record but I am going to give it my best shot,” he said.

Abdul Latif said his main contenders for the title would be 2016 Rio Paralympics silver medallist Zoran Talic from Croatia and Dmytro Prudnikov from Ukraine.

The Perlis-born set the world Paralympics long jump record with a distance of 7.60m at the Rio Paralympics last year.

Abdul Latif who has qualified for the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games with able-bodied athletes, said his coach Syahrul Amri Mohd Suhaimi, would decide if he could compete.

“My coach told me to concentrate on the World Championships. He might consider my participation in the SEA Games if I do well in London.

“I have just recovered from an ankle injury. God Willing, I will get an opportunity to compete in the SEA Games,” he said.