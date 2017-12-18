Community service is ‘relaxing’ says Rooney

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney during the press conference for the team, May 11, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 18 — Wayne Rooney admits he made a mistake over his drink-driving charge, but the Everton star says his community service in a garden centre is “relaxing”.

Rooney was ordered to complete 120 hours unpaid work after admitting being nearly three times the legal limit while at the wheel of a woman’s car.

The former England and Manchester United captain was also banned from driving for two years.

Rooney regrets a mistake he said hurt his children, but he has found redemption in his community service.

“I knew straight away I had made a stupid mistake and I have to move on,” Rooney told TalkSport.

“It is not nice, obviously. I’ve got children and it’s not nice for them to see that and I try and move on and learn from it which I feel I am doing.”

Rooney said he is about halfway through his community service, adding: “I’ve really enjoyed doing it. It’s been working with adults with learning difficulties in a garden centre.

“Especially around this period, this Christmas period, going in and helping them with different things they’re making over Christmas.

“I think it’s a place now where I’ll certainly keep in touch with when obviously my hours are over.

“Seeing what they do, obviously they need support in what they do, there are a lot of adults with learning difficulties who just need a little bit of help and a bit of guidance and someone there to help them.

Asked if he gets any “stick”, Rooney said: “No, not at all. We actually don’t even talk about football in there.

“It’s a refreshing place to go and it’s relaxing, you’re working with people, doing different things which I wouldn’t have done if I didn’t go there, so it’s been great going there.”

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to drink driving at Stockport Magistrates’ Court following an incident in the early hours of September 1.

Rooney, a married father of three children, had reportedly left a cocktail bar in Cheshire in a taxi with 29-year-old Laura Simpson and later went on to take the wheel of her vehicle.

Police on mobile patrol stopped Rooney after they noticed a rear tail-light out.

After failing a roadside breath test Rooney was taken to a local police station where he produced a reading of 104 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit in England and Wales being 35 microgrammes. — AFP