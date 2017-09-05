Come and support us too, says Rio Paralympics gold medallist Ziyad

Ziyad Zolkefli competed with the able-bodied athletes during the SEA Games and broke new grounds by winning bronze in shot put. ― Bernama pic PETALING JAYA, Sept 5 — Rio Paralympics gold medallist Ziyad Zolkefli has urged the Malaysian fans, who had played an integral part in turning the SEA Games into major success, to give similar support to the Asean Para Games athletes on September 17-23.

Ziyad himself benefited from “Bangkit Bersama” (rise together) spirit while competing with the able-bodied athletes during the SEA Games and broke new grounds by winning bronze in shot put.

Despite missing out on gold, Ziyad wants to make amends by retaining his title at the Para Games where he believes crowd support will make a huge difference as Malaysia will be aiming to win more than 100 gold.

“The SEA Games athletes have achieved their mission and on holiday mode. As for me, I am competing in both Games (SEA Games and Para Games) and I need to continue my sacrifices for Malaysia.

“I had no time to rest, my body is tired but I’m fit and raring to go. I want to win the gold.

“I also request the fans to turn up in droves to support us just like they did during the SEA Games. The fans will be able to motivate us. I hope everyone please come and support the Para Games too,” said Ziyad, who is also the reigning World Para Athletics shot put champion.

“SEA Games have ended, Merdeka Day celebrations over too … I think people may have forgotten that there is another mission coming up — Para Games.

“So as a flag bearer of the Para Games, I call upon on all Malaysians to come and support us, come to the stadium and “fight” together with us.”

Ziyad broke his own world record of 16.84m with a throw of 17.29m to win gold in the F20 (intellectual disability) at the World Para Athletics Championships in London, July.