Former Selangor coach: My money and letter, please

Zainal unable to accept job offers as he is still under contract with FAS. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim SHAH ALAM, Jan 5 — Former Selangor coach and striker Zainal Abidin Hassan feels aggrieved and irritated with the fiasco hanging over the team.

“I’m truly a Selangorian, was born and bred here,” said Zainal, at a press conference at his house yesterday.

“To see the team going down like this, with no funds till they couldn’t afford the players pay cheques, and even mine is still not paid, is truly shocking.

“To see a team that have won the Malaysia Cup 33 times turning out like this is sad. They need to settle it soon for the sake of Selangor’s pride.”

Zainal is renowned as one of the best in the country and formed a lethal partnership with Dollah Salleh in the 1980’s and 1990’s.

Due to his stellar achievements, Zainal was appointed Red Giants coach for two seasons — in 2016 and 2017.

However, the FA of Selangor (FAS) terminated Zainal’s contract with immediate effect on Aug 7 following the team’s poor showing in the Super League.

The Selangor team manager, Amirudin Shari said in a statement, the drastic decision was made on the instruction of Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, who is also FAS president.

Azmin had blamed Amirudin and his assistant Nor Hisham Ghouth for Selangor’s poor performance and ordered a revamp to arrest the decline.

“Actually I still do not know why I was sacked,” said Zainal.

“They did not give me a termination letter and did not even give me a chance to explain things.

“I was told I had been sacked by the assistant team manager, Hisham by a text message.

“Then I saw the press release via Facebook posted by Amirudin.

“The following day, I read about my sacking in newspapers and TV,” said Zainal.

Zainal said his intention of calling for the press conference was to claim his rights.

“I accept their decision to sack me. But my intention here is to claim my right which is to hand me a formal termination letter and to pay my salary all due to me,” he said.

“I need to have the termination letter as my future is still uncertain as right now I am still Selangor coach. I want to move on.”

Zainal said, due to not having the termination letter in hand, it forbids him to accept any job offers.

“I got few offers but can’t accept any right now,” he added. “So please, I want to end my time in Selangor in peace and move on.”

Asked if there is anything not right with his sacking, Zainal said that is what he want to know but he had been ignored even after sending a request letter to FAS and a copy to FA of Malaysia (FAM) on Aug 8.

“I don’t have enemies within the team and Selangor family,” he said.