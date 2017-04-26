Coach Durakovic gets settled in Perak

Durakovic (left) overseeing a training session. — Picture courtesy of Perak FA KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Perak’s Mehmet Durakovic is getting his football philosophy across to his players as he settles into his second coaching job in Malaysia.

After being asked to leave Selangor at the end of 2015, Durakovic was brought in to replace Karl-Heinz Weigang on Feb 22.

Former Australia international defender Durakovic, whose style of empowering his players to express themselves resulted in Perak scoring freely, something they struggled to do under Weigang.

Seven goals in five games is as good a return for many but it’s not resulted in three points for Bos Gaurus as they are conceding just as many goals they score.

“I have to be honest. We have been conceding goals from silly mistakes,” said Durakovic.

“It’s not a collective thing but more individual mistakes. It’s a tough league and you get punished making errors.

“I like to play entertaining, technical football, pass and move football. Having said that I don’t want to concede too much. The players have to work together and help each other out.”

It has been two months since Durakovic came in and he said his loving the laid back pace of Ipoh.

The former Melbourne Victory coach is with his wife and son and is pleasantly surprised at the hospitality and attention his getting.

“Ipoh is nice, quiet and has some beautiful places,” said the 51-year-old. “The people are very welcoming. I walk through the shopping malls and people are taking pictures with me.

“It’s not hectic compared to Selangor. It’s very fast paced over there, while Ipoh is beautiful for a family and I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Durakovic and Perak will definitely be looking into the transfer market when it opens on May 15 in order to bolster their squad for the second half of the season and the Malaysia Cup campaign.

However, Durakovic feels the squad have not reached their full potential yet.

“For a coach the main thing is to spend a lot of time with his team, learning about each other and building a familial surroundings,” said the 2015 Malaysia Cup winning coach.

“I knew when I took this job it was not going to be easy coming into a club where all the players were already here.

“In these two months I’ve gotten to know my players better off and on the pitch and I believe they are on right track to be a strong consistent team.”

Perak will be looking to get that home win for their fans when they entertain Kedah at Perak Stadium today.