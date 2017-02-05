Coach Ancelotti unhappy despite Bayern stretching lead

Robert Lewandowski (left) of Bayern Munich in Bundesliga action with Benedikt Howedes of Schalke in Munich February 4, 2017. — Reuters pic BERLIN, Feb 5 — Carlo Ancelotti was unhappy with Bayern Munich's lack of control in yesterday's 1-1 draw against Schalke before Leipzig's defeat at Dortmund left the Bundesliga leaders four points clear.

Robert Lewandowski's deft chip gave Bayern an early lead in Munich before Schalke defender Naldo drilled home a freekick on 13 minutes to level the scores.

Both sides had clear chances to grab the winner as both Schalke striker Guido Burgstaller, then Lewandowski, hit the crossbar in the first half.

“It was a tough game, because Schalke played well,” said Ancelotti.

“We had a good start, but after that we were not so compact, even in the midfield. The two lines, between the defence and midfield, were too far apart.

“We have to work together to improve that, it is not a question of quality (within the squad).

“We didn't manage to dominate possession, so we had no control and overall it was not enough.”

This was a tight, bruising encounter as Schalke fought hard for the point which left them 11th.

“Our plan would have worked out 100 per cent if we'd won, but we can be very happy and can live with the point,” said delighted Schalke coach, Markus Weinzierl.

The draw later proved to be enough for Ancelotti's Bayern to extend their lead to four points after second-placed Leipzig's 1-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund, who climbed from seventh to third.

Dortmund did Bayern a huge favour as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted his 17th Bundesliga goal of the season to beat flu-hit RB Leipzig.

Aubameyang remains two goals ahead of Lewandowski in the race to be the German league's top scorer thanks to his superb first-half winner.

The Gabon striker headed home after teenage French winger Ousmane Dembele ghosted past two RB defenders down the right wing and crossed for Aubameyang to head home unmarked on 35 minutes.

Leipzig made Dortmund work for the win as Germany winger Marco Reus squandered two of Dortmund's four clear second-half chances.

“That was a 4-0 victory dressed as a 1-0 win,” quipped Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel.

“We defended at a high level, but we forgot to put the lid on it, but it feels great to get the win.”

There was drama in added time as Leipzig sub Federico Palacios Martinez, making his Bundesliga debut, put the ball in Dortmund's net, but was flagged for a marginal offside.

“We won the game, that's what counts,” Dortmund's Reus told Sky.

“We put up a good fight, it was a very aggressive game and the win is okay.”

Leipzig struggled without top-scorer Timo Werner, midfielder Diego Demme and striker Marcel Sabitzer, who all have flu, while playmaker Emil Forsberg was suspended.

“Dortmund deserved the win, that (disallowed goal) would have been a lucky punch from us at the end,” said Leipzig's coach Ralph Hasenhuettl.

“But I have to pay my team a big compliment, who played for the first time in this formation.

“We sold ourselves well and the fans wanted to see how we'd fight, which we did, and I'm proud of the team.”

German league results yesterday

Bayern Munich 1 (Lewandowski 9) Schalke 1 (Naldo 13)

Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 (Stindl 73, Raffael 70, Herrmann 90+2) Freiburg 0

Hertha Berlin 1 (Haraguchi 1) Ingolstadt 0

Cologne 1 (Modeste 81-pen) Wolfsburg 0

Hoffenheim 4 (Uth 5, Terrazzino 81, Szalai 86, 90+1) Mainz 0

Borussia Dortmund 1 (Aubameyang 35) RB Leipzig 0

Playing today

Augsburg v Werder Bremen (1430 GMT), Eintracht Frankfurt v Darmstadt (1630)

Played Friday

Hamburg 1 (Papadopoulos 75) Bayer Leverkusen 0 — AFP