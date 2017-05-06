Cleaning up Malaysian football

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Datuk T Mohan, chairman of Malaysian Indian Sports Council-Malaysian Indian Football Association (MISC-Mifa) Football Club is serious about getting rid of match fixers.

Mindful of what happened in 1994 which saw hundreds of footballers rounded up before they were banned for life, he reported three of his players to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) following “suspicious” results.

“I’d like to clarify only a few players were involved. We (the club) were the ones who made the complaint and followed up on it,” said Mohan.

“When things like this happen we must take action. If not, it will keep on happening, If other teams have suspicions, they should tell MACC immediately.”

To prevent more cases, MISC-Mifa have hired an external party to monitor players.

“I can’t divulge who they are to ensure there are no irregularities in the future. Everything’s going well,” he said.

Mohan admitted it was an easy decision to turn in defender S. Harivarman, 27, goalkeeper Khairul Izzuwan Saari, 26, and Argentinian defender Alan Aciar, 29.

“The other players have seen what has happened and are aware of the consequences,” said Mohan.

The case is being investigated under Section 16 (a) (A) of the MACC Act for bribery and involved MISC-Mifa’s matches in the Premier League and the FA Cup this year.

Two former footballers — G. Prem Kumar, 49, and Khairul Anuar Baharum, 43, or commonly known as “Ah Chong” — were brought in for questioning and have been charged with two counts of offering bribes to two MISC-Mifa players worth RM20,000.

They allegedly committed the offences at Jalan Andalas 1, Senawang Light Industry Area in Seremban between 9pm and 10pm on March 27.

With the case still ongoing, MISC-Mifa have taken steps to help ease their players’ minds.

“We had a few motivational talks as some players were shaken up by the incidents,” revealed Mohan.

“It worked as the boys are playing well and our results have not been too bad considering we are without our first choice goalkeeper and one foreigner.”