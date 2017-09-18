Malaysia para-cycling team makes clean sweep of 12 gold medals on offer

The Malaysia para track cycling team have concluded their campaign with a clean sweep of 12 gold medals. — Bernama picNILAI, Sept 18 — The Malaysia para-cycling team turned heads again with their clean sweep of 12 gold medals at the Asean Para Games.

The para-cycling squad finished their campaign by winning all five gold medals contested at the National Velodrome here today.

Yesterday, they had a seven gold-medal haul.

The final gold medal was won by Zuhairie Ahmad Tarmizi in the 4,000m Individual Pursuit (CF).

Zuhairie, a former T-Team footballer, clocked 5:06.968 to beat Philippines representative Bucay Eustaquio Arthus (5:5.594), who took home the silver.

The bronze went to an Indonesian, Sufyan Saori (5:47.044).

27-year-old Zuhairie from Maran lost his hand in 2012 in a sugar cane machine accident. He joined para-cycling in 2014.