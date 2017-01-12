Last updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 12:13 pm GMT+8

Claude Makelele named Swansea assistant coach

Thursday January 12, 2017
08:04 AM GMT+8

Makelele (left) knows Clement well with the latter having been on the coaching staff at Chelsea when the defensive midfielder was still playing and then both worked as coaches at Paris Saint Germain under Carlo Ancelotti. — File picMakelele (left) knows Clement well with the latter having been on the coaching staff at Chelsea when the defensive midfielder was still playing and then both worked as coaches at Paris Saint Germain under Carlo Ancelotti. — File picLONDON, Jan 12 — Former France midfielder Claude Makelele has been appointed assistant coach of Premier League strugglers Swansea City, reuniting him with manager Paul Clement. 

The 43-year-old Makelele, capped 71 times, signed for the rest of the season in what promises to be a tough battle to preserve Swansea’s Premier League status -- they are second from bottom, but only a point from safety.

Clement is their third manager of the campaign.

Makelele knows Clement well with the latter having been on the coaching staff at Chelsea when the defensive midfielder was still playing and then both worked as coaches at Paris Saint Germain under Carlo Ancelotti.

“Swansea City is pleased to confirm that former French international Claude Makelele has joined the club’s coaching staff,” said a club statement.

His first match alongside Clement in the dugout is a daunting home clash with title contenders Arsenal on Saturday.

Makelele, born in what was then Zaire, enjoyed a trophy-laden career winning the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2002 and league titles in France, Spain and England, as well as being part of the French team that lost to Italy on penalties in the 2006 World Cup final. — AFP

