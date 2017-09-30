City boss Guardiola reveals Spain ambition

Pep Guardiola is in his second season with City after successful spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich. ― Reuters picLONDON, Sept 30 ― Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed he wants to coach Spain in the future.

Former Spain midfielder Guardiola is in his second season with City after successful spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The 46-year-old failed to win a trophy in his first year in England, but City have emerged as early pace setters in the Premier League title race this season.

While Guardiola has no plans to leave City any time soon, he admitted he is keen to test his skills at international level.

Asked whether he would like to take charge of a national team, Guardiola told BBC's Football Focus: “Yes, Spain I think.

“I would like to be a manager in a World Cup, and the European Cup (European Championships), I would like to feel that.”

After a chastening first season at City, Guardiola spent big on new signings before the new campaign.

The early results are promising, but he knows he must deliver silverware soon to keep City's Abu Dhabi-based owners happy.

“I am so happy to be here,” he added. “It really depends on the success we have.

“Big clubs like Manchester City, if you don't win, you don't stay.” ― AFP