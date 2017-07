Cilic into fourth Wimbledon last-eight in row

Croatia’s Marin Cilic celebrates winning his third round match against USA’s Steve Johnson at Wimbledon, London July 10, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, July 10 — Croatian seventh seed Marin Cilic reached a fourth successive Wimbledon quarter-final today with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 win over Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, will look to reach his first semi-final at the All England Club when he faces either two-time champion Rafael Nadal or Gilles Muller of Luxembourg in the last-eight. — AFP