Chun Yong nominated for global award

Chun Yong guides his players during a training session. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Another milestone in the Malaysian futsal scene has been reached following the nomination of national men’s team coach Chiew Chun Yong for coach of the year by the Umbro Futsal Awards 2017.

The list of 10 includes the likes of Brazil’s Wilson Saboia, Diego Raul Giustozzi of Argentina and Jose Venancio Lopez Hierro, the coach of world No. 1 Spain.

Chun Yong, a former national player between 2002 and 2008, has been in charge for only 15 months but has already guided the team to SEA Games silver medal and to a runner-up finish at the Asian Football Federation (AFF) Futsal championships in Vietnam.

“It’s amazing to be in such a prestigious list,” said Chun Yong when contacted in South Korea.

“They based the nominations on results worldwide and for a Malaysian to be in there is quite remarkable seeing as we do not have a professional league like other countries. So, I’m especially thankful for them in recognising me.”

Hailing from Penang, Chun Yong is a self-taught coach who played football at the FAM Cup level for Intel Technology where he also worked as a technician.

He has an in-depth knowledge on futsal and has been invited to give talks on the sport overseas and is currently in South Korea conducting seminars for high-school and league players.

Over the last 10 years, Chun Yong has been formulating a specific method that will suit the Malaysian style of play.

“I studied how the best teams in Asia, Europe and South America played and found a strategy and tactics that our players can adapt,” explained the father of two.

“Physically, we are smaller compared a lot of teams so we have to use our speed and intelligence to beat them. Strategy and tactics are key if we are to hold our own.

“I can’t take credit for this alone. It should go to all the players, my two assistants, management, fans, supporters, family, officials and all the coaches who have worked closely with me.

“It is just a good start but still not the best achievement. I have higher goals and am looking forward to a fruitful 2018.”

A handpicked selection of futsal experts from around the globe will decide the winners and voting windows open from January 1-8. Winners will be announced on January 10.