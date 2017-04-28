Chong Wei to meet Lin Dan in Asia Championships semi-final

Malaysia Open Badminton Superseries winner Lin Dan of China (right) poses with runner-up Lee Chong Wei (left) on the podium during the awards ceremony following the men’s singles final match in Kuching on April 9, 2017. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Malaysian badminton ace, Datuk Lee Chong Wei set up a last four meeting with his arch rival, Lin Dan of China after both players cleared their hurdles in the quarter-final match of the Badminton Asian Championships in Wuhan, China, today.

Chong Wei, who is gunning to defend his title, defeated Hsu Jen Hao of Taiwan; 21-18 and 21-13 while Lin Dan edged another Taiwanese player, the seventh seed Chou Tien Chen; 21-14 and 21-12 in another quarter-final held at Wuhan Sports Center Gymnasium, said the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website; www.bwfbadminton.org.

For the record, both players have met 38 times with the last at the Malaysia Open Super Series Premier Tournament in Kuching, early this month which saw Lin Dan winning 21-19, 21-14.

Chong Wei is the only Malaysian survivor in the tournament as two other representatives lost to their respective opponents.

Sixth seeded pair, Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing lost 11-21 and 19-21 to the third seed, Lu Kai/Huang Yaqiong of China in the mixed doubles while Vivian Hoo Kah Mun/Woon Khe Wei lost to top seed, Misaki Matsutomo/Ayaka Takahashi of Japan; 16-21 and 10-21 in the women’s doubles.

Malaysia’s interest in the men’s doubles and also women’s singles, fizzled out in the preliminary round after the players were beaten by their respective opponents. — Bernama