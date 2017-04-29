Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Chong Wei suffers another defeat to Lin Dan

Saturday April 29, 2017
06:07 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

‘Nepotism’ involved in Ivanka Trump’s role, says German minister‘Nepotism’ involved in Ivanka Trump’s role, says German minister

Manila pipe bomb injures 14, cops say no Asean summit linkManila pipe bomb injures 14, cops say no Asean summit link

Juve caught napping, held to draw by dogged AtalantaJuve caught napping, held to draw by dogged Atalanta

What you ought to know about Islamic schools in MalaysiaWhat you ought to know about Islamic schools in Malaysia

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

File picture shows Datuk Lee Chong Wei congratulating Lin Dan after the men's single final of the Malaysia Open in Kuching April 9, 2017. — Bernama picFile picture shows Datuk Lee Chong Wei congratulating Lin Dan after the men's single final of the Malaysia Open in Kuching April 9, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — National badminton champion Datuk Lee Chong Wei suffered another defeat at the hands of China’s sensational shuttler Lin Dan and failed to advance to the final of the Badminton Asia Championships in Wuhan, China today.

According the championship’s website bwf.tournamentsoftware.com, Chong Wei, who is the defending champion, lost his semi-final match in straight sets of 13-21, and 15-21 in 52 minutes.

Chong Wei had won the BAC title last year and in 2006.

The last time both players met was in the final of Malaysia Open in Kuching, Sarawak early last month which saw Lin Dan emerged as champion.

Lin Dan will meet compatriot and 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist, Chen Long in the final tomorrow. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline