Chong Wei suffers another defeat to Lin Dan

File picture shows Datuk Lee Chong Wei congratulating Lin Dan after the men's single final of the Malaysia Open in Kuching April 9, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — National badminton champion Datuk Lee Chong Wei suffered another defeat at the hands of China’s sensational shuttler Lin Dan and failed to advance to the final of the Badminton Asia Championships in Wuhan, China today.

According the championship’s website bwf.tournamentsoftware.com, Chong Wei, who is the defending champion, lost his semi-final match in straight sets of 13-21, and 15-21 in 52 minutes.

Chong Wei had won the BAC title last year and in 2006.

The last time both players met was in the final of Malaysia Open in Kuching, Sarawak early last month which saw Lin Dan emerged as champion.

Lin Dan will meet compatriot and 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist, Chen Long in the final tomorrow. — Bernama