Chong Wei rules out reconciliation

Lee Chong Wei must rest for at least six weeks. — Malay Mail picPETALING JAYA, Feb 10 — Lee Chong Wei is sceptical egos can be put aside between him and Morten Frost.

Malaysian badminton’s ageing eminence, enraged at the Dane over what seems like dereliction on the part of the BA of Malaysia’s (BAM) technical director, feels he has been pushed to the limits of his patience.

“If BAM want me to cool down and make peace with Morten, I don’t think so,” said Chong Wei.

“This is not about ego. This is about what he (Morten) has done to me and everybody has their limits.”

Chong Wei said it was impossible for him to work closely again with Frost.

He and Frost got into an argument over what Chong Wei said was Frost’s tardiness in changing the carpets at the newly-opened Badminton Academy of Malaysia in Bukit Kiara.

Last Saturday, Chong Wei had requested the carpets be changed after slipping during practice.

He tore his Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) in his left knee and has been ruled out of next month’s All-England championships.

The injury was confirmed on Monday as serious enough to rule the 34-year-old player out of competition.

Chong Wei said he had told Frost about the slippery carpet at the new courts but the Dane, he alleged, did not take action quickly enough.

The badminton ace’s slip and consequent injury made Frost the target of Chong Wei’s ire.

News reports yesterday said Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin believes the row between Frost and Chong Wei can be resolved amicably.

Khairy stressed both were important to the sport.

BAM deputy president Datuk Norza Zakaria joined the pacification effort by urging Frost and Chong Wei to put their egos aside and work together on training and coaching matters.

Asked if his anger had pushed him to quit BAM, Chong Wei said he would likely leave.

“I cannot work with Morten, so it’s hard for me to stay,” he said.

“If I quit, I will just leave BAM, but I will continue to play.”

The world No 1 then added his row with Frost will be discussed with BAM.

“I will discuss the issues, including my plans to leave BAM with Norza soon,” said Chong Wei.

“I will discuss the best way to settle the matter for the betterment of the sport. But for me to be friends with Morten again, ‘no’.”